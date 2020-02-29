Riverdale effort never lacking in fourth place finish at state

NORMAL — A historic season came to an end for the Riverdale girls basketball team on Saturday evening at Redbird Arena. The Rams fell 61-38 to Carterville in the IHSA Class 2A third-place game at the state tournament, closing its best postseason finish in school history at 28-5.
Riverdale trailed 10-0 to start the game and never caught up in Saturday’s loss. All-state first teamer and Southern Illinois commit Jeniah Thompson scored a game-high 20 points for the Lions (31-3), which tied the 2A state record with eight 3-pointers in the game. Abbey Crain (15 points) was 5-for-8 from deep and a third senior, Megan Barton, scored 17 for Carterville.
Pleasant Plains, which beat Riverdale in Friday's semifinal, beat Chicago Marshall 43-37 to win its first state title.
Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said although the results this weekend weren’t what the team hoped for, time to reflect will offer how great of a season it was.
“This was an amazing season,” Hatch said. “I was telling the team in the locker room, the last two years this group is 48-12. Nothing to be ashamed of.”
Hatch said his team’s effort was never in doubt, and it competed for 32 minutes on Saturday against a team that shot 24 of 51 from the field, including 8 of 14 from deep, turning it over just twice. Riverdale cut down its turnovers to 10 on Saturday, but shot 13 of 36 from the field.
“There’s times I wish we made more shots or didn’t turn the ball over, but I’ve never wished that they worked harder or they were better kids,” Hatch said. “The scoreboard sometimes doesn’t really reflect who the team was.”
Riverdale dove for loose balls and looked to take charges until the clock ran out on Saturday.
Nine Rams scored and all 12 played as Riverdale finished a run to take home its first state trophy. The 28 wins this season tied the program high, a year after Riverdale fell short in the regional title game.
“It was awesome to end our senior year this way,” said Brooke Smeltzly, who scored four points on Saturday. “We’ve worked so hard for this since we were little.”
Sidney Garrett closed her Riverdale career with a team-high 10 points on Saturday, wrapping up an impressive comeback season a year after being injured as a junior.
“Obviously it’s not the outcome we wanted,” said Garrett, who will continue her basketball career at Black Hawk College, “but to be fourth in the state is a pretty big accomplishment, and we are very excited to bring that back home.”
Hatch said the Riverdale crowd support at state was also great to see during its first trip to play at Redbird Arena.
“We had a great crowd both days,” Hatch said. “Riverdale is a great community in that way and they support each other. … When we left Thursday, all the kids in the elementary school were lined up outside with signs with the junior high kids, it was just awesome.”
Hatch said this Riverdale team showed future teams what is possible, and the returning Rams will try to keep the bar raised.
“We worked so hard for this. We weren’t supposed to be here, but we overcame obstacles and we came together as a team and kept pushing throughout the whole season. We never gave up,” said junior Shae Hanrahan, who scored five points with six rebounds Saturday. “We didn’t quite finish how we wanted to, but being able to come to the state tournament and finish fourth is something that we will never forget.”
As a returning player, she hopes they can strive to match the level of this season’s group.
“We know we can get here, so we just have to keep pushing and keep focusing on practice and just really work on the things that didn’t go so well for us this year,” Hanrahan said. "Coming out next year, it will just give us that chip on our shoulder.”
Hatch hopes the example this group set can extend to younger Rams as well.
“Hopefully that will inspire them to get out and work on their game,” Hatch said. “That’s what it’s all about. You want to have the kind of team that younger kids look up to. This group, they do what’s right in every regard. On the court and in the classroom.”
Hatch said the teamwork his Rams have shown this season, on the bench or on the court, is a lifelong value.
“You have to work in teams and you have to be excited about what your teammates are doing, not just yourself,” Hatch said. “If we learned anything this year, we learned that. And that’s what I’m most proud of.”