Riverdale effort never lacking in fourth place finish at state

Hatch said this Riverdale team showed future teams what is possible, and the returning Rams will try to keep the bar raised.

“We worked so hard for this. We weren’t supposed to be here, but we overcame obstacles and we came together as a team and kept pushing throughout the whole season. We never gave up,” said junior Shae Hanrahan, who scored five points with six rebounds Saturday. “We didn’t quite finish how we wanted to, but being able to come to the state tournament and finish fourth is something that we will never forget.”

As a returning player, she hopes they can strive to match the level of this season’s group.

“We know we can get here, so we just have to keep pushing and keep focusing on practice and just really work on the things that didn’t go so well for us this year,” Hanrahan said. "Coming out next year, it will just give us that chip on our shoulder.”

Hatch hopes the example this group set can extend to younger Rams as well.

“Hopefully that will inspire them to get out and work on their game,” Hatch said. “That’s what it’s all about. You want to have the kind of team that younger kids look up to. This group, they do what’s right in every regard. On the court and in the classroom.”