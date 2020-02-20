Riverdale girls capture sectional crown

MENDOTA — This was what Sidney Garrett hoped for, what helped sustain her during a junior basketball season entirely lost to injury.
Wanting to get back on the floor with her Riverdale teammates and finish her prep career on her own terms, the 5-foot-10 senior forward is now a part of Riverdale girls hoops history.
Posting her second double-double in two Class 2A Mendota Sectional games, Garrett's game highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds helped the Rams to become sectional champions for the first time ever with a 45-34 win over Winnebago in Thursday's championship game.
"It's amazing," said Garrett. "I wanted us to make it as far as we could for my senior year, and I wanted to come back strong and help the team. I'm so happy to be here."
Now 27-3, the next step for the Rams is Monday's DeKalb Super-Sectional and a showdown with Chicago DePaul College Prep, a 48-42 winner over Melrose Park Walther Christian in the Chicago Orr Sectional title game.
"We still want to go out, compete and dominate, and go as far as we can," Garrett stated. "We want to play as a team and go out and do what we do best."
Among the things the Elite Eight-bound Rams do best is defense, and that was illustrated in the second half as they outscored Winnebago 23-13, including holding it to four third-quarter points as they took a 30-25 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Indians (22-11) had worked their way to a 25-24 lead as reserve Virginia Speltz tallied four straight points, but Riverdale closed the third on a 6-0 run, capped when Brooke Smeltzly hit a 3-pointer with 37 seconds on the clock.
"Any shot we make gets us hyped and puts us on a run," said Smeltzly. "Whenever we hit a buzzer-beater, that puts us in a good mood for the rest of the game."
Trailing 17-11 early in the second quarter, the Rams altered their collective mood for the better on a pair of buckets by junior guard Katelyn Oleson. First, she hit a 3-pointer with 2:11 left in the first half to put Riverdale on top 18-17.
Then, after 'Bago's Miyah Brown (12 points, 11 rebounds) scored in the closing seconds, Oleson put up a shot that banked in at the buzzer, giving the Rams a 22-21 halftime lead.
"That's the way it's been the whole season," said Oleson, who tallied nine points. "They throw it up to me, and I'll put it up. Sometimes it goes in, and sometimes it doesn't. This was one of those times that it did."
While Oleson's buzzer-beater gave her club a fresh shot of momentum for the second half, Riverdale coach Jay Hatch felt her earlier trey was one of the biggest shots of the night.
"I thought the biggest shot in the first half was when we got it to Katelyn and she hit the 3," said Hatch. "We settled down and were more patient on offense, and that was the key. That bucket relaxed everyone."
Down the stretch, the Rams were able to execute at the free-throw line to secure the victory. They hit nine of 11 foul shots in the fourth quarter and drained 16 of 21 for the night.
Now, having made history, Riverdale is ready to re-adjust its sights and add more hardware to its trophy case.
"We're going to celebrate (Thursday night), then (today) it's back to work and focusing on the supers," said junior forward Shae Hanrahan, who tallied eight rebounds and seven points. "We want to keep on pushing. We don't want to stop now."