Riverdale girls capture sectional crown

The Indians (22-11) had worked their way to a 25-24 lead as reserve Virginia Speltz tallied four straight points, but Riverdale closed the third on a 6-0 run, capped when Brooke Smeltzly hit a 3-pointer with 37 seconds on the clock.

"Any shot we make gets us hyped and puts us on a run," said Smeltzly. "Whenever we hit a buzzer-beater, that puts us in a good mood for the rest of the game."

Trailing 17-11 early in the second quarter, the Rams altered their collective mood for the better on a pair of buckets by junior guard Katelyn Oleson. First, she hit a 3-pointer with 2:11 left in the first half to put Riverdale on top 18-17.

Then, after 'Bago's Miyah Brown (12 points, 11 rebounds) scored in the closing seconds, Oleson put up a shot that banked in at the buzzer, giving the Rams a 22-21 halftime lead.

"That's the way it's been the whole season," said Oleson, who tallied nine points. "They throw it up to me, and I'll put it up. Sometimes it goes in, and sometimes it doesn't. This was one of those times that it did."

While Oleson's buzzer-beater gave her club a fresh shot of momentum for the second half, Riverdale coach Jay Hatch felt her earlier trey was one of the biggest shots of the night.