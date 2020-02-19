Riverdale girls seek history in sectional title tilt

PORT BYRON — A decade ago marked the high-water era for Riverdale High School girls basketball.
Under the direction of longtime head coach Mick Kopriva, the Ram teams of the early 2010s produced three of the four highest single-season win totals in the program's history, topped by their 2010-11 squad that finished 28-2.
In a four-season stretch from 2010-13, Riverdale went 101-18 and won three Class 2A regional championships. However, a sectional title was the one accomplishment that eluded the Rams, who lost to Byron in the 2010 sectional finals and fell in the sectional semis in '11 and '13.
Now, this year's group of Riverdale girls has its shot at making history. The Rams logged a 45-25 win over Woodstock Marian on Tuesday that has Riverdale (26-3) in the sectional-final round for the first time in 10 years with the program's second-highest number of wins in a season.
Standing between them and that long-awaited first sectional plaque is Winnebago (22-10), the Rams' opponent in tonight's 7 p.m. Class 2A Mendota Sectional final.
"It's definitely very exciting," said Riverdale senior forward Sidney Garrett, the team's top scorer at nearly 13 points per game. "Especially with this being my last year, and being hurt last year and not getting to play. It's just exciting to be able to go out with this team and compete."
"This feels amazing," added junior point guard Molly Sharp. "We've all played together since the second grade, and we've been working for this ever since then."
To get by the Indians and into Monday night's DeKalb Super-Sectional, the Rams need to continue to follow the formula that has carried them this far.
"Starting off fast is our strong suit in every game," said junior forward Shae Hanrahan. "We've got to come out like it's our last game; we've got to do everything very well. That's what we'll key on in practice. From here on in, every team is going to be tough."
Throughout its run — first to a repeat performance as Three Rivers West Division champs and then to its first regional title since 2013 — defense and rebounding have been the foundation upon which Riverdale has built its success. Look for that trend to continue in tonight's Sweet 16 showdown.
"It'll be the same thing," Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said. "Guarding and rebounding, and handling (Winnebago's) defense, which is pretty good. They run multiple defenses, so we've got to be ready for that."