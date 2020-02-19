Riverdale girls seek history in sectional title tilt

"This feels amazing," added junior point guard Molly Sharp. "We've all played together since the second grade, and we've been working for this ever since then."

To get by the Indians and into Monday night's DeKalb Super-Sectional, the Rams need to continue to follow the formula that has carried them this far.

"Starting off fast is our strong suit in every game," said junior forward Shae Hanrahan. "We've got to come out like it's our last game; we've got to do everything very well. That's what we'll key on in practice. From here on in, every team is going to be tough."

Throughout its run — first to a repeat performance as Three Rivers West Division champs and then to its first regional title since 2013 — defense and rebounding have been the foundation upon which Riverdale has built its success. Look for that trend to continue in tonight's Sweet 16 showdown.

"It'll be the same thing," Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said. "Guarding and rebounding, and handling (Winnebago's) defense, which is pretty good. They run multiple defenses, so we've got to be ready for that."

