Riverdale girls top Sherrard to earn third straight TRAC West crown

Closing a 10-point deficit to 24-18 at halftime on a Kyla Elsbury steal and bucket in the closing seconds, Sherrard continued to scratch and claw and chip away at the deficit. Midway through the third quarter, a free throw by Charlotte Frere had the hosts down just 26-24.

A pair of Lauren Lodico buckets helped the Rams go back up by eight, but a Sydney Adamson 3-pointer and a Taylor Barber bucket with 40 seconds remaining had the Tigers within 34-29 with eight minutes remaining.

"We had our chances after we cut it down to two," said Swanson, "but then (Riverdale) turned up the pressure, and I didn't think we handled it all that well. Next thing we know, it's a double-digit game."

Indeed, the Rams forced Sherrard into five turnovers in the fourth quarter (nine for the second half), and the Tigers missed eight straight shots as Riverdale hit all six of its free throws down the stretch. Only a Barber bucket as time expired kept the hosts from being shut out in the fourth.

"Our defensive effort was outstanding for the whole second half; we did a much better job," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch. "Sherrard is well-coached, we saw a level of intensity from them we hadn't seen most of this season, and we responded well."