Riverdale girls top Sherrard to earn third straight TRAC West crown

SHERRARD — In another sign of these COVID-19 times, the Riverdale girls' basketball team completed its season playing only half the number of conference games it would in a normal campaign.
But as far as the Rams are concerned, the final outcome — regardless of a six- or 12-game league slate — is the same: a third straight Three Rivers Conference West Division championship.
Following a third-quarter push by Sherrard that got it as close as two and had it trailing by just five going into the final period, Riverdale's defense stepped up, allowing the Rams to pull away for a 45-31 victory, capping an 8-0 season and a 6-0 TRAC West finish for Class 2A's No. 1 team.
"This was the best we can do. Not every team can say it ended its season with a win, and we did that," said Riverdale senior forward Shae Hanrahan. "After being quarantined for two weeks, this was our time to shine, our redemption."
Playing for the first — and the last — time following a two-week pause, the Rams seized the moment Thursday night at Harry Hunt Gymnasium and maintained its place at the conference summit.
"We're super-sad it's over, but it ended the way we wanted," said Hanrahan, who capped her prep career with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
However, the Tigers (8-2, 8-1 TRAC West) did not make it easy as they sought to return to the top of the Three Rivers West, a spot coach Doug Swanson's program had occupied for much of the last decade.
Closing a 10-point deficit to 24-18 at halftime on a Kyla Elsbury steal and bucket in the closing seconds, Sherrard continued to scratch and claw and chip away at the deficit. Midway through the third quarter, a free throw by Charlotte Frere had the hosts down just 26-24.
A pair of Lauren Lodico buckets helped the Rams go back up by eight, but a Sydney Adamson 3-pointer and a Taylor Barber bucket with 40 seconds remaining had the Tigers within 34-29 with eight minutes remaining.
"We had our chances after we cut it down to two," said Swanson, "but then (Riverdale) turned up the pressure, and I didn't think we handled it all that well. Next thing we know, it's a double-digit game."
Indeed, the Rams forced Sherrard into five turnovers in the fourth quarter (nine for the second half), and the Tigers missed eight straight shots as Riverdale hit all six of its free throws down the stretch. Only a Barber bucket as time expired kept the hosts from being shut out in the fourth.
"Our defensive effort was outstanding for the whole second half; we did a much better job," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch. "Sherrard is well-coached, we saw a level of intensity from them we hadn't seen most of this season, and we responded well."
For the Tigers, the future remains bright. Although they lose one senior in Barber (seven points, five rebounds), they return plenty of talent in such standouts as Adamson (eight points, two steals) and Frere (seven points, four rebounds).
"We didn't get to get that experience over the summer because of COVID; you just had to learn as you go," said Swanson. "We've got a lot of good players that gained a lot of experience, and I hope they come back hungry and ready to go next year."
On Thursday night, though, the moment belonged to Riverdale and its seven seniors.
"We had that mindset of, you just never know, so we took every single game like it was our last," said Lodico, who tallied a game-high 16 points. "We gave our all and played every game like we were playing for the title."
Western Big 6
Sterling 52, Alleman 33: The Pioneers, in search of their first Western Big 6 Conference victory, led the Golden Warriors 10-8 after one quarter Thursday night.
Unfortunately for Alleman, Sterling turned up the heat in the next two quarters to roll to the 52-33 conference win.
Sterling outscored Alleman 35-14 in the middle two quarters to improve to 8-8 overall, 7-6 in conference.
Alleman (1-11 overall, 0-10 Big 6) was led by Avrie Schmidt's 15 points. Clair Hulke added seven.
The Borum twins did most of the damage for Sterling. Bree Borum led the Golden Warriors with a game-high 23 points and Brooklyn Borum add 18.