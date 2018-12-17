1. Geneseo (11-0, LW: 1)
The Maple Leafs enjoyed double digit wins over LaSalle-Peru and Stark County last week. All but one of Geneso's wins have been by double digits as the Maple Leafs are holding teams to 28.1 points per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Yorkville; Friday vs. Monmouth-Roseville
2. Bellevue (9-0, LW: 3)
The Comets rolled through a tough week, beating Easton Valley, Class 2A No. 14 West Branch and Class 3A No. 15 Mid-Prairie. Bellevue is holding teams to 35.6 points per game this season.
This week: Tuesday vs. Camanche; Friday at Iowa City Regina
3. Central DeWitt (7-0, LW: 2)
The Sabers are off to their best start since 2010, the last time Central DeWitt made the state tournament. After missing two games, freshman Taylor Veach averaged 19 points per game last week.
This week: Tuesday vs. Beckman Catholic; Thursday vs. Camanche; Friday at Center Point-Urbana
4. Wilton (7-1, LW: 5)
Wilton suffered its first loss of the year, a 40-38 defeat at West Branch but have been strong all season. Emily Lange is averaging 21.5 points per game while Aubrey Putman averages 8.9 rebounds and 1.25 blocks per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Mid-Prairie; Thursday at Columbus Junction; Friday at Anamosa
5. Riverdale (10-3, LW: NR)
Despite dropping two out of three games last week, the Rams are off to a strong start in their first year under head coach Jay Hatch. The Rams are holding teams to 36 points per game.
This week: Saturday at Ottawa Holiday Tournament