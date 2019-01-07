1. Geneseo (15-4, LW: 1)
The Maple Leafs have hit a bit of a rough patch, losing three straight games. The usually stingy defense has sprung a few leaks as Geneseo allowed 59.3 points per game in the three losses, up from its season average of 31.2 points per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Sycamore; Thursday vs. Rochelle; Saturday at Morris
2. Bellevue (13-0, LW: 2)
The Comets came out of the holiday break with a 68-54 win over Tipton to keep their record unblemished. Bellevue plays just three more teams with winning records to close out the regular season.
This week: Tuesday vs. North Cedar; Friday vs. Monticello
3. Wilton (12-1, LW: 4)
The Beavers scored a season-high 80 points in an 80-40 win over Northeast last week. Wilton's only loss was a two-point setback at West Branch and the Beavers are averaging 61.4 points per game.
This week: Tuesday at West Liberty
4. Central DeWitt (9-2, LW: 3)
The Sabers have lost two straight, including a 66-42 defeat to Class 4A top-ranked Marion last week. Freshmen Taylor Veach and Allison Meadows continue to lead the Sabers in scoring, with 15.3 points and 10.4 points, respectively.
This week: Tuesday at Maquoketa; Friday at West Delaware
5. Riverdale (14-6, LW: NR)
The Rams went 3-1 at the Lisle Holiday Classic over the break, thanks in large part to a defense that held opponents to 23.3 points in the three victories. Riverdale's offense features heavy balance, with five players averaging at least four points per game but none averaging more than seven.
This week: Wednesday at Orion; Saturday vs. Stockton