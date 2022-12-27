Rochester records thin win against Rock Island 47-38

Rochester weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 47-38 victory against Rock Island in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Rochester drew first blood by forging a 16-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Rocks showed their spirit while rallying to within 19-16 at halftime.

Rock Island trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 30-28.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 17-10 advantage in the frame.

