Rock Falls gallops past Rock Island Alleman 47-32

Saddled up and ready to go, Rock Falls spurred past Rock Island Alleman 47-32 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Rock Falls a 9-5 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
Rock Falls' shooting darted to a 19-10 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
Rock Falls' leverage showed as it carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
