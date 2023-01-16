Rock Island Alleman blitzes Port Byron Riverdale in dominating victory 51-26

Rock Island Alleman left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Port Byron Riverdale 51-26 in Illinois girls basketball on January 16.
Last season, Rock Island Alleman and Port Byron Riverdale squared off with February 1, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 11, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Orion and Port Byron Riverdale took on Rock Falls on January 11 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.
