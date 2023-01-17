Rock Island Alleman explodes past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 52-30

Rock Island Alleman earned its community's accolades after a 52-30 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Rock Island Alleman squared off with January 18, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Rock Island Alleman took on Orion on January 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.