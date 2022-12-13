Rock Island Alleman finds its footing in sprinting past Sherrard 42-22

Rock Island Alleman recorded a big victory over Sherrard 42-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Rock Island Alleman and Sherrard played in a 42-35 game on December 14, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Sherrard faced off against Erie E/P and Rock Island Alleman took on Rock Island on December 8 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
