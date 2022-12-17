Rock Island Alleman gives Annawan the business 58-37

Rock Island Alleman put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Annawan for a 58-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 17.
Last season, Annawan and Rock Island Alleman faced off on December 18, 2021 at Annawan High School.
