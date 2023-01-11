Rock Island Alleman hammers Orion 48-13

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Rock Island Alleman's performance in a 48-13 destruction of Orion at Rock Island Alleman High on January 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Davenport North and Orion took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 5 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.
