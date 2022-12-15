Rock Island Alleman narrowly edges Galesburg in tight triumph 53-51

The cardiac kids of Rock Island Alleman unleashed every advantage to outlast Galesburg 53-51 at Rock Island Alleman High on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman played in a 50-35 game on February 5, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on Rock Island on December 10 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
