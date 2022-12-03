Rock Island Alleman outlasts Moline in topsy-turvy battle 59-47

Rock Island Alleman put together a victorious gameplan to stop Moline 59-47 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 3.
Last season, Moline and Rock Island Alleman faced off on January 29, 2022 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
