 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island Alleman pockets narrow victory over Port Byron Riverdale 55-46

  • 0

Rock Island Alleman poked just enough holes in Port Byron Riverdale's defense to garner a taut 55-46 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 27, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Sherrard and Rock Island Alleman took on Rock Island on January 27 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Job one for new Bears bosses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News