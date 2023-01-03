Rock Island Alleman sinks Aledo Mercer County with solid showing 47-30

Rock Island Alleman knocked off Aledo Mercer County 47-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 3.
Last season, Rock Island Alleman and Aledo Mercer County faced off on January 4, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 29, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.