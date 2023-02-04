Rock Island Alleman fans held their breath in an uneasy 45-42 victory over Galesburg in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.

Rock Island Alleman drew first blood by forging a 13-11 margin over Galesburg after the first quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 30-24 intermission margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Rock Island Alleman moved to a 38-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks rallied in the final quarter, but the Pioneers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman squared off with February 5, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township . For a full recap, click here. Rock Island Alleman took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.