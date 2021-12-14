Rock Island Alleman slips past Sherrard 42-35

Rock Island Alleman edged Sherrard in a close 42-35 encounter during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Rock Island Alleman made the first move by forging a 38-33 margin over Sherrard after the first quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Pioneers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 4-2 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Sherrard took on Orion on December 6 at Orion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.