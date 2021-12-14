 Skip to main content
Rock Island Alleman slips past Sherrard 42-35
Rock Island Alleman edged Sherrard in a close 42-35 encounter during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Rock Island Alleman made the first move by forging a 38-33 margin over Sherrard after the first quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Pioneers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 4-2 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Sherrard took on Orion on December 6 at Orion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

