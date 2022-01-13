 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island Alleman smashes through Sterling 58-32
Rock Island Alleman smashes through Sterling 58-32

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Rock Island Alleman turned out the lights on Sterling 58-32 on January 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 4 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

