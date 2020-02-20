Rock Island can't withstand Peoria toughness

Rock Island bolted out to a 9-2 start in the third quarter and grabbed a 29-25 lead. Key to that run was senior Hannah Simmer, who had no points and five rebounds at halftime. She had nine points and seven rebounds in the quarter that ended with Peoria up 35-34.

"I don't know what it is about the second half," said Simmer, who finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds. "Coach Hall does a great job of making changes at halftime and he found some openings for me."

Added Hall, "I'll tell you what, I have known Hannah all her life and she only plays one way, as hard as she can. It's tough, really tough, to see Hannah, Bre (Williams) and Amelia (Peña) leave this way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I love those three girls, and I love the other nine who are just as hurt as the seniors. You see 13 pairs of eye, including their coach who are filled with tears. This is tough."

The game took its biggest turn in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. Rock Island turned the ball over on its first three possessions when point guard Imari McDuffy didn't touch the ball on any of those possessions.

At the other end, Saniya Tutt hit 3-pointers from the left and then right corners followed by a steal, foul and two free throws to move the lead to 43-34 in the blink of an eye.