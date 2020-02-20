Rock Island can't withstand Peoria toughness

GALESBURG — The Rock Island girls basketball team is all about finesse. The Peoria High squad is all about toughness.
For the Rocks to beat the Lions, they were going to need their finesse to be allowed to play free and easy. That didn't happen. A hounding Peoria High defense was allowed to play their way and that helped them to a 53-43 win in the Class 3A Galesburg Regional championship game on Thursday at John Thiel Gym.
The 27-3 Lions played physical everywhere they were on the court and were called for just 12 fouls. That was something that left Rock Island coach Henry Hall frustrated to say the least.
"It is hard if (the officials) were not going to call fouls on the way they play," a very emotional Hall said. "Credit Peoria, they understood they could do about whatever they wanted to when we had the ball and they just kept playing that way.
"We were never allowed to get to our spots and that never got better. They were allowed to hand check and push our ball handlers. When the game is called that way there is not a lot we can do because we don't play that way."
The Rocks (23-10) struggled with handling the ball in the first quarter, turning the ball over 11 times as they fell behind 15-7. Peoria got the lead to nine early in the third before the Rocks settled in and held their turnovers to three in the second to cut the lead to 23-20.
Rock Island bolted out to a 9-2 start in the third quarter and grabbed a 29-25 lead. Key to that run was senior Hannah Simmer, who had no points and five rebounds at halftime. She had nine points and seven rebounds in the quarter that ended with Peoria up 35-34.
"I don't know what it is about the second half," said Simmer, who finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds. "Coach Hall does a great job of making changes at halftime and he found some openings for me."
Added Hall, "I'll tell you what, I have known Hannah all her life and she only plays one way, as hard as she can. It's tough, really tough, to see Hannah, Bre (Williams) and Amelia (Peña) leave this way.
"I love those three girls, and I love the other nine who are just as hurt as the seniors. You see 13 pairs of eye, including their coach who are filled with tears. This is tough."
The game took its biggest turn in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. Rock Island turned the ball over on its first three possessions when point guard Imari McDuffy didn't touch the ball on any of those possessions.
At the other end, Saniya Tutt hit 3-pointers from the left and then right corners followed by a steal, foul and two free throws to move the lead to 43-34 in the blink of an eye.
"We talk a lot about the postseason and how important every possession is important the deeper you go into the tournament," Hall said. "One possession goes the other way and it turns into a couple 3s and it's a wrap.
"I wouldn't say we played our best and there is a good reason for that. I wish we could have been allowed to play our game. We missed 10 layups because they were pushed and hit. We adjusted and got tougher at the rim, but we still didn't get any calls."
Simmer agreed that the calls made it hard to play her game.
"In four years at Rocky we seem to never get any calls and I don't get it," she said.
Emily Allison added 10 points and six rebounds for the Rocks.
Tutt led Peoria with 21 points and Jenna Beck added 10.
Peoria advances to the Rock Island Sectional on Monday where the Lions will play Kankakee.