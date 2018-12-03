1. Rock Island (6-0)
The Rocks answered a big question as to whether the pieces around South Carolina signee Brea Beal could step up in a 15-point win over Moline. The six other regular players all scored at least six points in the win, including 11 points from sophomore Brooklyn Larson. The Rocks followed that up with a 43-39 win over Naperville North over the weekend.
Next up: Thursday vs. Quincy; Saturday at Danville
2. North Scott (4-0)
Though they've been without four-year starter Rylie Rucker since the season opener, the Lancers have rolled through the opposition, including a 24-point win over ranked Class 4A No. 6 Western Dubuque. Junior Grace Boffeli is averaging 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Next up: Tuesday at Muscatine; Friday vs. Assumption
3. Pleasant Valley (4-0)
The Spartans have showed no early growing pains after losing three starters from last year's team, winning their first four games by an average of 23.8 points points. Carli Spelhaug is averaging 18.3 points per game while new starter Macy Beinborn is adding 15.3 points per game in her new role.
Next up: Tuesday at Assumption; Friday vs. Burlington
4. Bettendorf (4-0)
Kylie Wroblewski is off to a torrid start in her senior year, averaging 23.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have two other players averaging double figures in junior Maggie Erpelding (10.5 ppg) and sophomore Ashley Fountain (10.0 ppg)
Next up: Tuesday vs. Clinton; Friday at Davenport West
5. Moline (5-2)
The Maroons have gutted out some slim victories to start the season, including a 45-44 win over Pekin and a 40-35 win over Pleasant Plains. Amari Davis led Moline with 10 points and Megan Pittington had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the loss to Rock Island.
Next up: Tuesday vs. Geneseo; Thursday at United Township; Saturday at Rock Falls