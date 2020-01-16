Rock Island defense shuts down Moline to win

For eight minutes, Rock Island coach Henry Hall wondered if his team would ever stop Moline's Caroline Hazen from dribbling down the middle of the defense.

The Maroons scored at ease in the opening quarter to lead 19-16, then the Rocks put down the defensive hammer on Hazen and the Maroons found few openings as the Rocks took control en route to a 67-51 Western Big Six Conference victory at Wharton Field House on Thursday.

"We just didn't defend at all in that first quarter," Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. "We finally figured it out and started to lock them down. Moline has so many weapons, we can't stop all of them, but we had to slow (Hazen) down and not let her get free in the middle to create openings."

After the Rocks (18-6, 6-2 WB6) grabbed a lead in the final three minutes of the second quarter, they never let it go by smothering the Maroons (16-6, 6-2) on defense and scoring on precision passes to slice up Moline's defense. That allowed the Rocks to avenge a Big Six-opening loss to their rivals.

"Everyone feeds off the energy of our passing," RI junior Brooklynn Larson said. "We have a lot of good passers and we are realizing the last few weeks that a good pass will always get us an easy shot."