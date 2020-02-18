Rock Island defense swarms Galesburg

GALESBURG — It had to feel like there were eight, nine or maybe even 10 Rock Island Rocks on the court Tuesday night. At least that is how it looked like for the Galesburg Silver Streaks.
A swarming Rocky defense that would never let Galesburg get into any kind of offense took charge early and never let the Streaks in the game as the Rocks won 50-33 in the Class 3A Galesburg Regional semifinal at John Thiel Gym.
The Rocks will play No. 2 seed Peoria High on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Lions beat Limestone 66-30 in Thursday's early semifinal.
Running players in and out from the game's start, Rock Island (23-9) smothered Galesburg (18-14) wherever the Streaks went with the ball.
"You know, I'm not the brightest guy in the world, but I understand we have a bunch of kids who can play defense," RI coach Henry Hall said. "We had people asking me to bring the freshman girls (Kayla Rice, Erriea Bea and Danee Robinson) up but they needed to learn how to play the game.
"I knew it was coming and I felt like last week was the time. They really create havoc out there."
Hall used 11 of his 12 players in the first quarter and forced 10 first-quarter turnovers. Galesburg missed all six of its shots and scored just one point in the opening quarter that ended with steals and layups by Rice and sophomore Bri Stewart to put the Rocks ahead 12-1.
"We have watched the freshmen playing in sophomore games and they play at a faster pace than we do," RI senior Hannah Simmer said. "They got us going in the first quarter and really put us in a good position."
Emily Allison, another sophomore — this one who has started the entire varsity season — got the Rocks going with three power drives to the basket. She added another early in the third and finished with 10 points and two blocked shot.
"Emily is just a really talented player," Hall said. "She can play inside or outside. We told her there would be some openings and to take the ball to the basket. She attacked and split those gaps."
Added Allison, "We just wanted to come out aggressive and make a point. I was looking for those openings and finish at the basket. We know what our young players can do. I've played with Imari (McDuffy, who had eight points and seven assists) and Bri for a long time; and those freshmen really bring that speed and defense."
The Rocks continued to build on that early lead and were up 23-9 at halftime with Simmer, the team's leading scorer and rebounder with no points and three rebounds in the half.
Simmer took care of that in the second half, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win. He had a couple big baskets that kept the Streaks from cutting the lead under double digits in the second half.
"I didn't force anything in the first half and just let the others score," Simmer said. "Then, I was able to find some open spots in the second half."
Added Hall, "We talked at halftime that (Galesburg) would make some shots at some point and I didn't want their crowd to get into it. Hannah made some big shots and Kayla had a big steal and basket."
In truth, Galesburg really never did get going with their shots outside of a Lauren Livingston 3-pointer and a Chelsea Stevenson baseline jumper. The Streaks wound up making just seven field goals on just 32 attempts. Only 16 of 22 free throws kept them from getting run out of the gym.
Riley Jenkins and Stevenson led Galesburg with 10 points.