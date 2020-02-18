Rock Island defense swarms Galesburg

"We have watched the freshmen playing in sophomore games and they play at a faster pace than we do," RI senior Hannah Simmer said. "They got us going in the first quarter and really put us in a good position."

Emily Allison, another sophomore — this one who has started the entire varsity season — got the Rocks going with three power drives to the basket. She added another early in the third and finished with 10 points and two blocked shot.

"Emily is just a really talented player," Hall said. "She can play inside or outside. We told her there would be some openings and to take the ball to the basket. She attacked and split those gaps."

Added Allison, "We just wanted to come out aggressive and make a point. I was looking for those openings and finish at the basket. We know what our young players can do. I've played with Imari (McDuffy, who had eight points and seven assists) and Bri for a long time; and those freshmen really bring that speed and defense."

The Rocks continued to build on that early lead and were up 23-9 at halftime with Simmer, the team's leading scorer and rebounder with no points and three rebounds in the half.