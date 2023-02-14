Rock Island posted a narrow 45-44 win over Dixon in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 14.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 14-1 margin over Dixon after the first quarter.

The Dukes & Duchesses battled back to make it 19-16 at halftime.

Dixon didn't give up, slicing the gap to 27-25 in the third quarter.

The Dukes & Duchesses tried to respond in the final quarter with a 19-18 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

