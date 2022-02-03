 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island edges Galesburg in tough test 50-42

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rock Island didn't mind, dispatching Galesburg 50-42 in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.

In recent action on January 29, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.

The Rocks moved in front of the Silver Streaks 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks' offense jumped to a 29-25 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Rock Island's upper hand showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News