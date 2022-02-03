Rock Island edges Galesburg in tough test 50-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rock Island didn't mind, dispatching Galesburg 50-42 in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.
In recent action on January 29, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
The Rocks moved in front of the Silver Streaks 15-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Rocks' offense jumped to a 29-25 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.
Rock Island's upper hand showed as it carried a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
