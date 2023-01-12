Rock Island escapes East Moline United Township in thin win 59-52

Rock Island edged East Moline United Township 59-52 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Rock Island and East Moline United Township played in a 49-45 game on January 13, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, East Moline United Township faced off against Bettendorf and Rock Island took on Eldridge North Scott on January 7 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
