Rock Island finds small margin for win in tilt with East Moline United Township 49-45

Rock Island poked just enough holes in East Moline United Township's defense to garner a taut 49-45 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Panthers moved ahead of the Rocks 41-35 to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 8, Rock Island faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and East Moline United Township took on Pekin on January 3 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.