Rock Island finds small margin for win in tilt with East Moline United Township 49-45
Rock Island finds small margin for win in tilt with East Moline United Township 49-45

Rock Island poked just enough holes in East Moline United Township's defense to garner a taut 49-45 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Panthers moved ahead of the Rocks 41-35 to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 8, Rock Island faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and East Moline United Township took on Pekin on January 3 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

