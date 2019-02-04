1. Rock Island (25-1, LW: 1)
The Rocks secured their eighth straight Western Big Six title last week with a 56-24 win over Alleman. Brea Beal can become the first player to go 40-0 in conference play in her career with a win over UT this week.
This week: Thursday vs. United Township
2. Pleasant Valley (18-0, LW: 2)
The Spartans rolled to double-digit wins over both Davenport North and Davenport West last week and have now won 16 games by double digits. Pleasant Valley is the only remaining unbeaten team in Iowa Class 5A. After averaging 7.3 points over the first nine games, Mallory Lafever is averaging 12.8 in the last nine.
This week: Tuesday vs. Bettendorf; Thursday at Burlington; Friday at Clinton
3. North Scott (15-3, LW: 3)
North Scott cruised to a 62-24 win over Davenport West, getting contributions from 10 different players in the scoring column. The Lancers are second in Class 2A with 298 assists this season.
This week: Tuesday at Davenport Central; Friday vs. Davenport North; Saturday vs. Bettendorf
4. Bettendorf (14-4, LW: 4)
The Bulldogs were upset by Muscatine 54-50 but rebounded to grab a 47-44 over Clinton Monday. Kylie Wroblewski recorded her 500th career rebound over the weekend for Bettendorf.
This week: Tuesday at Pleasant Valley; Thursday vs. Assumption; Saturday at North Scott
5. Davenport North (9-7, LW: 5)
After losing both games last week, the Wildcats responded with a 63-47 win over Muscatine on Monday. North's only losses this season have come to ranked teams.
This week: Tuesday vs. Davenport West; Wednesday at Davenport Central; Friday vs. North Scott; Saturday at Clinton