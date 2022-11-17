Rock Island girls basketball drops ugly game to Peoria

For the second straight season, Peoria High spoiled Rocky’s season opener.

The Rock Island High School girls basketball team fell 61-26 to Peoria on Thursday at home. The Rocks committed 23 turnovers and shot just 6 of 30 from the field in the loss.

“We played (Peoria) last year and it was the same thing, I mean, they want to speed you up and we didn’t handle it very well,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “We went into panic mode and started throwing the ball all over the place. That’ll happen sometimes and that’s on me not getting them ready.”

Peoria’s Aaliyuh Guyton, who has an offer to play at the University of Iowa – and whose father, A.J. Guyton, played for the Chicago Bulls – dropped 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Guyton and 6-foot-1 teammate Denali Craig-Edwards (10 points, 12 rebounds), caused Rock Island fits from start to finish.

The Lions (1-0) were fast, tall and physical and out-rebounded the Rocks 34-18.

“That’s the style of play in Central Illinois … It’s physical, fast and in your face,” Hall said. “Those are things we talked about, but I gotta do a better job of getting us ready for it. We will watch film and move on. We will figure it out.”

Rock Island (0-1) began the game with four straight turnovers, which allowed Peoria to jump out to 6-0 lead. Tamiah Jamison put the Rocks on the board with a corner 3 to make it 6-3 with 4:48 left in the first, but more mistakes piled up and the Lions jumped ahead 14-9 at the end of the quarter.

After eight minutes, Rocky was 2-for-10 from the field with 10 turnovers.

Two early giveaways in the second allowed Peoria to cap a 10-0 run and take a 22-9 lead before Kayla Rice hit a 3 from the left wing to cut the deficit to 10.

However, bad passes and mental mistakes led to 19 turnovers in the first half and a quick 4-0 Rocky run was quieted by a Serena Winters 3 that sent the Rocks into the locker room trailing 27-16.

“We had some 4-0 or 5-0 runs and I thought it was closer at times, but then we kept doing things we shouldn’t have done,” Hall said. “It was 10-9 at one point, but then (Peoria) went on a spurt and we decided that was going to be it. We just can’t do that.”

The second half didn’t start much better.

Peoria swarmed Rocky with a 13-2 run in the first 2:05 of the third quarter. Guyton had eight of those. The Lions outscored the Rocks 27-7 in the third.

“We didn’t play a cupcake Game 1, this team is ranked in the top 10 for a reason, but it tells you a lot about where you are at,” Hall said. “I learned more about us tonight than I thought I would know. We will go back to the drawing board and be better on Saturday.”

A running clock greeted the fourth quarter, but there were still some positives in the game.

Mackenzie Meirhaeghe came in off of the bench and had a team-high five rebounds, Rice and Jamison combined for 17 points and DaNaijiah Cartwright provided valuable minutes.

Next up for Rocky will be Morton, who finished third at the Class 3A tournament last season.

“I think we will play better, harder and smarter next game,” Hall said. “I don’t think we will be in such a panic and Morton doesn’t speed you up as much as Peoria. I mean, you just can’t simulate that in practice. But again, it’s not like we didn’t know. We just have to get better.”