Rock Island girls find defense in Friday victories

"We have had one or two players score most of our points the last two or three years, and that's just fine with me," Hall said. "However, this is a team where I think most nights we hope to have five or six between seven and 10 points."

Engholm likes the way this team is putting things together, even in a somewhat sloppy game.

"When we saw how this one was going we just had to slow things down and let the game come to us," Engholm said. "I feel like we have started to put things together and work together. We understand everyone has to help out the offense, defense and rebounding."

Rock Island 81, Rockford East 24: Proving you don't have to score to dominate a basketball game, the Rocks' Imari McDuffy was all over the statistics in this rout. In a game in which she scored just two points, McDuffy helped the Rocks break open the game in the late stages of the second quarter and the entire second half. The sophomore point guard finished with nine rebounds and nine assists, getting her teammates plenty of open looks for layups or open 3-point shots.

Winter finished with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Simmer had 12 points and five rebounds in limited action and Bre Williams added 11.

"We were looking to get the ball when they had it and then pushing it on offense," McDuffy said. "We had our transition game going. I just want to play my role and get the ball to the scorers. "We didn't even look at how good the other team was, we wanted to start playing our game because we haven't done that well before this game."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.