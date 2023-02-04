A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rock Island nabbed it to nudge past Sterling 50-44 on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 28, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo. Sterling took on Geneseo on January 26 at Sterling High School.

