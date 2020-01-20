Rock Island jumps two spots in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5
1. North Scott (11-0, LW: 1)
The Lancers showed they're more than just Grace Boffeli in a 51-30 win over Muscatine. With Boffeli held to a season-low 13 points, North Scott got contributions from freshman Hattie Hagedorn (13 points) and junior Sam Scott (11 points). Presley Case leads the MAC and Iowa Class 4A with 77 assists this season.
This week: Tuesday at Davenport West; Friday at Pleasant Valley; Saturday vs. Geneseo
2. Geneseo (18-2, LW: 2)
Freshman Annie Wirth scored 18 points as the Maple Leafs continue to command the Western Big Six in a 67-43 win over Galesburg, followed up by wins over Kewanee, Peoria Manual and Bureau Valley at the Kewanee MLK Tournament. Wirth is just the latest freshman to make an impact for the Maple Leafs, joining Danielle Beach.
This week: Thursday vs. Alleman; Saturday vs. North Scott
3. Rock Island (18-6, LW: 5)
The Rocks avenged an earlier loss to Moline with a 67-51 win over the Maroons, extending their winning streak to eight games. Defense has improved during this stretch as the Rocks are holding opponents to six fewer points per game during the winning streak.
This week: Thursday vs. Galesburg; Saturday at Morton
4. Moline (16-6, LW: 3)
The Maroons couldn't take advantage of an early lead in a 67-51 loss to Rock Island. Since point guard Kadence Tatum suffered an ACL injury against Geneseo, Moline is 4-6 and is scoring 11 fewer points per game.
This week: Thursday at Sterling; Saturday at United Township
5. Davenport North (8-3, LW: 4)
Five Wildcats scored in double figures as North rolled past Davenport West 71-36 last week. Junior Me'Kiyah Harris has scored in double figures in each of the last three games and is now averaging 7.6 points per game on the season.
This week: Tuesday vs. Bettendorf; Friday vs. Davenport Central