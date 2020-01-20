Rock Island jumps two spots in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (11-0, LW: 1)

The Lancers showed they're more than just Grace Boffeli in a 51-30 win over Muscatine. With Boffeli held to a season-low 13 points, North Scott got contributions from freshman Hattie Hagedorn (13 points) and junior Sam Scott (11 points). Presley Case leads the MAC and Iowa Class 4A with 77 assists this season.

This week: Tuesday at Davenport West; Friday at Pleasant Valley; Saturday vs. Geneseo

2. Geneseo (18-2, LW: 2)

Freshman Annie Wirth scored 18 points as the Maple Leafs continue to command the Western Big Six in a 67-43 win over Galesburg, followed up by wins over Kewanee, Peoria Manual and Bureau Valley at the Kewanee MLK Tournament. Wirth is just the latest freshman to make an impact for the Maple Leafs, joining Danielle Beach.

This week: Thursday vs. Alleman; Saturday vs. North Scott

3. Rock Island (18-6, LW: 5)