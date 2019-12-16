Rock Island moves into girls Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (6-0, LW: 1)

Wash, rinse, repeat. Grace Boffeli continues to dominate in her senior season, averaging 31 points and 12.5 rebounds in wins over Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf. The UNI commit leads the state, regardless of class, in scoring at 33.2 points per game. Presley Case averaged 15 points in last two outings.

This week: Tuesday at Clinton, Friday at Davenport Central

2. Geneseo (10-0, LW: 3)

The Maple Leafs have yet to hit a hiccup in their first season in the Western Big Six, cruising last week to a 71-47 victory over Sterling and a 67-38 win over United Township. Sophomore Kammie Ludwig averaged 23 points per game last week while Maddi Barrickman added 17 per game for Geneseo.

This week: Thursday at Moline

3. Moline (12-0, LW: 2)

It wasn't easy, but the Maroons stayed unbeaten with wins over Bettendorf, United Township and Quincy, all coming by an average of six points. Cierra McNamee was the catalyst for the Maroons last week, averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds.

This week: Thursday vs. Geneseo