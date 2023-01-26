Rock Island outlasts Alleman in wild double overtime victory

Alleman High School’s girls basketball team was at the free throw line, one shot away from victory, when Rock Island called timeout.

Annie Rouse was at the charity stripe, and had split her first two shots after being fouled with a second left in the fourth quarter while attempting to launch up a 3 at the buzzer.

DaNaijah Cartwright committed the foul, and dropped to the hardwood when it was called — unable to believe the call.

“I felt terrible for DaNaijah when she fouled on that 3, but I told her in that timeout that (Rouse) was going to miss,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “She was really upset, but that shows you that your team cares. And we like that.

“We kept it positive. We knew we were going to win … I guess.”

The free throw hit back iron and time expired.

Eight minutes later, Rock Island walked away with a 56-53 victory over Alleman in double overtime on Thursday at Rock Island High School.

Alleman’s Clair Hulke dropped a game-high 31 points and tied things up at the buzzer to end the first overtime, but Rocky’s Kayla Rice (17 points) sealed things late in the second extra period after Hulke fouled out.

Rice almost fouled out herself, but escaped a trip to the bench in a whistle-friendly game. There were 48 total fouls called, and by the end of the first quarter both teams were in the bonus.

“That was definitely the most stressful game this year, this or against United Township,” Rice said. “I was losing it because I had four fouls by that fifth quarter, so I was super anxious, and I was honestly just ready for it to be over with.”

Rocky (14-11, 7-3 WB6) trailed 49-46 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first overtime, but Rice stepped up and drained a 3 to tie it. She hit a pair of free throws with 9.8 to put Rocky ahead two before Hulke tied things to send it into a double overtime.

“There was like 20 seconds left when they were up by three, and in my head I knew we still had a lot of time left,” Rice said. “We just had that never give up mindset. That’s what helped us.

“In those moments, I’m thinking we are going to win this game. I want to do everything possible for that to happen, and I know my teammates will join me.”

KaZaria Bell (15 points) and Erriea Bea (14 points) helped Rocky escape with the victory and take weight off of Rice’s shoulders on the offensive end. Bell, a 6-foot freshman, had three and-ones.

“It’s good to spread it around so Kayla doesn’t feel like she has to carry us,” Hall said. “(Bell) has just gotten better and better as the season has gone on, and we knew she would. And then (Bea) played really well.”

Rocky held a small lead for a majority of the first half, but Hulke and Alleman (15-12, 5-5 WB6) responded each time to tie or take the lead. There were 18 lead changes Thursday night, and it was the second straight game Hulke scored 30 against Rock Island.

“(Hulke) is amazing,” Hall said. “She is a hard guard because we went zone, then pressure and finally man and she just went to work. (Alleman) was smart on how they switched her, and give her credit for it. What did she have? Another 40-piece? We keep giving her career-highs, but she’s really good.

“I’m just happy we were able to come out of here with a win.”

The end was stressful, but so was the first two quarters.

Both teams had to navigate through a first quarter that did anything to settle either squad into the game. There were 15 total fouls, 12 total free throw attempts and 10 total fouls in a quarter that took almost 25 minutes to complete.

There was no offensive flow in the first, but Hulke created the first electric moment of the night when she banked in a 3 at the buzzer to put the Pioneers ahead 12-8 at the end of the first.

The second quarter played faster, which allowed Rocky to jump ahead 22-18 by the break.

“That was nuts because every possession was crucial,” Hall said. “Both teams played hard. The flow of the game was messed up in the first half, but that was for both teams. It was hard to get into a flow, but we just kept grinding.”

It was a gut-wrenching loss for Alleman, but the Pioneers are still on track to have their first winning season since 2014-15.

“We are really proud of the kids and their effort tonight,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “They are playing with a lot of confidence. We want to play our best basketball down the stretch, and I think we are heading in the right direction even though we came up short.”

For Rock Island, the victory now sets up a clash with Geneseo (7-3 WB6) on Saturday in what could determine the WB6 winner. Rock Island will face Galesburg (7-3) later this season as well.

“Sometimes we aren’t in the right spot or don’t do the right thing, but we won’t give up,” Hall. “I’m proud of them for that. I’m proud of them that we came back and came through the fouls and bad shooting.

“We got a dub, and that was the goal tonight.”