Rock Island outlasts Geneseo 52-41

Rock Island notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Geneseo 52-41 in Illinois girls basketball on January 29.
In recent action on January 22, Rock Island faced off against Lisle Benet and Geneseo took on Galesburg on January 20 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Rocks and the Maple Leafs settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.
Rock Island's shooting moved to a 26-22 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rocks and the Maple Leafs locked in a 33-33 stalemate.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.