 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island outlasts Geneseo 52-41
0 Comments

Rock Island outlasts Geneseo 52-41

  • 0

Rock Island notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Geneseo 52-41 in Illinois girls basketball on January 29.

In recent action on January 22, Rock Island faced off against Lisle Benet and Geneseo took on Galesburg on January 20 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Rocks and the Maple Leafs settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.

Rock Island's shooting moved to a 26-22 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rocks and the Maple Leafs locked in a 33-33 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News