Rock Island pockets narrow victory over Bloomington 41-40

Mighty close, mighty fine, Rock Island wore a victory shine after clipping Bloomington 41-40 at Rock Island High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Purple Raiders climbed back to within 19-18.

Bloomington moved ahead of Rock Island 29-27 to start the fourth quarter.

A 14-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Rocks' defeat of the Purple Raiders.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.