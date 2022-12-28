 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island posts win at Springfield's expense 60-49

Rock Island put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield 60-49 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Rock Island opened with a 12-5 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Rocks fought to a 31-14 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Springfield didn't give up, slicing the gap to 46-32 in the third quarter.

The Rocks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Senators' 17-14 advantage in the final quarter.

