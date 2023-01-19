Rock Island pushes over Moline 50-33

Playing with a winning hand, Rock Island trumped Moline 50-33 in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.
The last time Moline and Rock Island played in a 47-25 game on December 2, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Rock Island faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Moline took on Davenport Assumption on January 7 at Moline High School. For more, click here.
