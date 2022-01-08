Rock Island rallies against PV with game-winning bucket in final seconds

PV led by two at half, but the second half began with a different intensity. Vice came out of the break with two buckets that were both made through a lot of contact. The contact from both teams caused a lot of turnovers, 27 combined to be exact, but it was due to the physical nature of the game, not sloppy play.

But once PV took the 28-24 lead, things changed quickly. Rock Island started closing down open lanes, and Stewart became automatic in the paint. Rocky took a 36-31 by the end of third through a combination of tough defense and finally getting easy looks to drop.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought they were very physical with Halle,” Pleasant Valley coach Jennifer Goetz said. “I thought she got bumped a ton when going to the rim, but she will bounce back. She is a fighter.”

Vice ended the game with a team-high 17 points, the only Spartan in double-digits, but it wasn’t enough. The game slowed down dramatically in the fourth, as both teams only attempted six shots from the field. There wasn’t any other quarter where Rocky or PV shot less than 10 shots from the field.