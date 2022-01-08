Rock Island rallies against PV with game-winning bucket in final seconds

Trailing by one with 19 seconds left, Rock Island knew exactly who the ball was going. Everyone in the gym did.
Rocky’s senior forward, Bri Stewart, had 20 points at the time, all of which came in the paint. When Imari McDuffy took the ball down the court, she looked directly at Stewart as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
The pass went to Stewart, but she would be double-teamed by Pleasant Valley’s Halle Vice and Megan Schiltz, so Stewart passed it back out. That’s when Stewart cut back to the basket and Emily Allison found her open in the lane for a game winning attempt with 4.5 seconds left.
The play came naturally, not drawn up out of a timeout, but the Rocks couldn’t have asked for a better look.
“If you are going to give me Bri Stewart with a chance for a layup to win, I’m going to take it,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said.
It’s a good thing he did because Stewart got it to drop off of the glass to give Rocky the 42-41 lead with 3.7 seconds remaining.
Rocky forced a turnover on PV’s inbounds pass to solidify its 42-41 victory over Pleasant Valley on Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout at the Carver Center at Augustana College.
It was a big win for the Rocks (11-9), who knocked off the Spartans (9-2), ranked No. 11 in the latest IGHSU poll at Class 5A.
“People are going to look at our record and say that we have lost nine games, so they are probably average,” Hall. “But we are in every game and playing the best teams in the state at 3A. We are bound to get one of these close ones. I thought tonight we kept grinding and believing and the defense is what got it done tonight.”
The game was about as close as it could get. Rocky jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but PV responded with a 12-2 run in the final 4:11 of the first quarter to take a 14-12 edge. Halle Vice was to thank for that, who had seven points in the early period.
Then in the second quarter, the game got physical, and at times, a little rough. The lead went to whoever scored last, and the teams played hard, diving for loose balls and either creating or taking contact on drives to the lane.
“I think it got dictated by the refs, they let us play,” Hall said. “It was on both sides, we were trying to be physical. They are so much bigger than us, so if they are going to let us play that way then we’re fine playing that way. Even though we aren’t big, we are fine playing physical.”
PV led by two at half, but the second half began with a different intensity. Vice came out of the break with two buckets that were both made through a lot of contact. The contact from both teams caused a lot of turnovers, 27 combined to be exact, but it was due to the physical nature of the game, not sloppy play.
But once PV took the 28-24 lead, things changed quickly. Rock Island started closing down open lanes, and Stewart became automatic in the paint. Rocky took a 36-31 by the end of third through a combination of tough defense and finally getting easy looks to drop.
“I’m not going to lie, I thought they were very physical with Halle,” Pleasant Valley coach Jennifer Goetz said. “I thought she got bumped a ton when going to the rim, but she will bounce back. She is a fighter.”
Vice ended the game with a team-high 17 points, the only Spartan in double-digits, but it wasn’t enough. The game slowed down dramatically in the fourth, as both teams only attempted six shots from the field. There wasn’t any other quarter where Rocky or PV shot less than 10 shots from the field.
“I thought both teams used the advantage that works for them, but I thought we had trouble putting the ball in the basket a little bit and that falls on us,” Goetz said. “We missed layups and open shots that we have been knocking down in games. And some free throws here and there. The beauty of that is those are all things we can control. There were things out of our control that didn’t go our way tonight, but that’s okay. That’s the game of basketball.”
PV’s Addy Maurer hit the Spartans’ biggest shot of the night to give PV the lead with 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was a 3 from the top of the key that gave the Spartans their first lead since early in the third quarter.
Stewart’s layup sealed the game, but the fight PV showed to comeback multiple times in one game left an impression on Goetz.
“I love their competitiveness, I love everything about it,” Goetz said. “They didn’t back down. They were probably more mad at themselves because they weren’t playing the best. But that’s okay, they had the fight that I love about them, win or lose. This will only make us stronger and better.”
For Rock Island, it wasn’t only a big win for the program but for Illinois.
“When we walked in, we knew Iowa was dominating,” Hall said. “We wanted to win for our state. We have played a lot of teams close and it was good to win one. We played a full 32 tonight. That was our goal.”