1. Rock Island (17-1, LW: 1)
The Rocks rebounded from their first loss of the season, a 53-44 defeat to Ryle in the championship game of the State Farm Classic, with wins over United Township and North Scott. Brea Beal was key in the win over the Lancers with 33 points and 14 rebounds.
This week: Thursday vs. Galesburg; Saturday at Eastland Shootout
2. Pleasant Valley (12-0, LW: 2)
Defense continues to carry the Spartans, who earned wins over Clinton and Geneseo last week. Pleasant Valley is holding teams to 30.6 points per game and is leading Class 5A with 198 steals.
This week: Tuesday vs. Davenport Central; Friday at Muscatine
3. North Scott (10-2, LW: 3)
It was an up and down week for the Lancers, who earned a 19-point win over Davenport North before suffering a 13-point loss to Rock Island. North Scott is averaging 62.3 points per game in its wins but only 39 points per game in its two losses.
This week: Tuesday vs. Burlington; Thursday at Clinton
4. Bettendorf (9-3, LW: 4)
The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 51-47 win over Moline on Saturday. Sophomore Ashley Fountain is averaging 12.8 points over her last four games for the Bulldogs.
This week: Tuesday vs. Davenport North; Friday at Davenport Central
5. Davenport North (7-4, LW: 5)
The Wildcats fell by 19 points to North Scott before earning a 16-point win over Annawan at the IHMVCU Shootout. Sophomores Bella Sims and Ivy Wilmington combined for 32 points in the win over the Bravettes.
This week: Tuesday at Bettendorf; Friday vs. Assumption