Rock Island senior Brea Beal officially wrapped up her high school basketball career on Saturday, playing in the Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas.
After struggling to make a shot in the game's first half, Beal found the range in the second half and then took over the game down the stretch to lead the East Team to an 87-82 win over the West at the T-Mobile Arena.
Beal had six points in the third quarter. Then, with her team clinging to a 75-74 lead with four minutes left in the game, Beal put the game away.
She posted up and scored to make it a 77-74 lead. Then, she grabbed an offensive rebound and scored inside to make it a five-point game.
With her team up 83-76 she grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast, slipping through two defenders and scored to give her team its largest lead of the night.
She finished her night with another post-up move at one end and a block at the other before departing for the final minute with her team in charge. A final box score was not available after the game.
Beal's season ends with numerous first-team Illinois all-state honors, being named to two All-America teams, Ms. Basketball, Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year, USA-Today Illinois Player of the Year, McDonald's All-American team and the Jordan Brand Classic.
Her soon-to-be South Carolina teammate Zia Cooke was named the MVP for the West Team with 12 points. Danville Schlarman standout and Notre Dame signee Anaya Peoples had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the East Team.