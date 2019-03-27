Rock Island senior Brea Beal has been named Illinois Ms. Basketball for the third consecutive year, joining WNBA and U.S. Olympic star Candace Parker as the second Illinois player to win for a third time.
Parker, who played at Naperville Central, won in 2002, '03 and '04.
Beal celebrates her honor on the same day she will play in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Games this afternoon at 4 (ESPN2).
The awards for Beal have come fast an furious this year including her third straight Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, third straight Associated Press and IBCA first-team All-State honors, Jordan Brand All-American Games participant, Jersey Mike's Naismith third-team All-American and first team Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American.
Beal led the Rocks to a 30-2 record this season averaging 24.8 points and 13.2 rebounds this season. She also averaged 4.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 blocks en route to breaking numerous school and Western Big 6 Conference records.
Belleville West senior E.J. Liddell is Mr. Basketball for the second straight year.
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal chats with Isabelle Reyna, 12, of Moline, during Meet-N-Greet party in Beal's honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal signs a cell phone for a young fan during a Meet-N-Greet in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Diana Vieyra, 13, of East Moline, and Malaysia Jonse-Collier, 12, of Rock Island, sign a card for Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet in Beal's honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Ka'Maria Perkins, 13, of East Moline, signs a card for Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet in Beal's honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs and she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Marcus Carter chats with Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Carter was a neighbor of the Beals and has watched Brea grow up and play throughout the last 18 years.
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Willie Harris and Leonard Nunn take a photo with Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Harris and Nunn were neighbors of the Beals and have watched Brea grow up and play throughout the last 18 years.
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Willie Harris and Marcus Carter hug Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Harris and Carter were neighbors of the Beals and have watched Brea grow up and play throughout the last 18 years.
Marcus Carter chats with Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Carter was a neighbor of the Beals and has watched Brea grow up and play throughout the last 18 years.
Leonard Nunn, gives Rock Island's Brea Beal, a thumbs up during a Meet-N-Greet in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal plays with her younger brother Bakari, during a Meet-N-Greet in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, takes a photo with her friends and family during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, takes a photo with her friends and family during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, takes a photo with her friends and family during a Meet-N-Greet Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game on Wednesday.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, takes a photo with her friends and family during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal poses for a photo with her younger brother Baker, during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs and she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs and she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs and she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
Rock Island junior Brea Beal repeated Thursday as Ms. Basketball in Illinois. She became just the fourth individual to win the honor multiple times.
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team. Beal averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Rocks in their 24-8 season.
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team. Beal averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Rocks in their 24-8 season.
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is the captain of our all-metro girls basketball team for this season. Shots of her in the girls gym, Monday, March 12, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is the captain of our all-metro girls basketball team for this season. Shots of her in the girls gym, Monday, March 12, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Brea Beal is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team for the third consecutive year. Beal will go into her senior season second on the all-time scoring list in the Western Big Six at 1,945 points.
Rock Island's Chrislyn Carr goes up for 3 against Normal West's Tresoir Newson during a Feb. 16 game. Carr and teammate Brea Beal were named first-team All-State by the Associated Press on Thursday.
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes up for a shot against Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger during first-half action Thursday at Centennial High School in Champaign.
Rock Island's Brea Beal drives to the basket during a game this past season. Beal was named the Illinois girls Gatorade Player of the Year for a second consecutive year Monday.
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against United Township's Ryleigh O’Brien (30) during first half action Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 in East Moline. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 77-44.
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes up for a shot against United Township's Ryleigh O'Brien. The 6-foot-1 Beal will begin to sift through her college offers and make a decision sometime during her senior season.
Rock Island's Brea Beal drives to the basket past Alleman's Gabbi Loiz (14) during first half action Thursday at the Don Morris gym.
Rock Island's Brea Beal was named the Gatorade player of the year and Miss Basketball in Illinois this past winter. Beal is ranked as one of the nation's top recruits in the 2019 class.
Rock Island High School sophomore Brea Beal puts up a jump shot as Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) watches Friday, March 31, 2017. Bustos presented a Congressional Record statement to Beal, recognizing her for being named Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017. Beal is the first ever Quad-City athlete to be named Ms. Basketball and is only the third high school sophomore in history to be given that honor. Scoring more than 1,200 points in so far in her career, Beal is ranked as one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation and is on pace to break almost every Western Big 6 Conference record by the time she graduates.
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes to the basket during the first half Thursday.
Alleman's Natika Woods and Gabbi Loiz and Rock Island's Brea Beal go after the rebound during the second half Thursday.
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) leaps up for a rebound during a girls high school basketball game between Rock Island and Moline Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Rock Island. The Rocks defeated the Maroons 53-35.
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) boxes out Moline's Alannah Crompton (50) during a girls high school basketball game last week. Beal had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the Rocks' win over Moline last week.
Rock Island's Brea Beal leaps up for a rebound during a game between Rock Island and Moline on Thursday in Rock Island.
Rock Island sophomore Brea Beal puts up a jump shot Friday as U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., watches at Rock Island High School. Bustos presented a Congressional Record statement to Beal, recognizing her for being named Illinois Ms. Basketball this past season.
Rock Island High School sophomore Brea Beal and other Girls Basketball teammates listen to Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) talk about her athletic career Friday, March 31, 2017. Bustos presented a Congressional Record statement to Beal, recognizing her for being named Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017.
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) hugs Brea Beal as she presented her a Congressional Record statement recognizing Beal for being named Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017. Beal is the first ever Quad-City athlete to be named Ms. Basketball and is only the third high school sophomore in history to be given that honor.
The Gatorade Player of the Year Trophy recognizing Brea Beal as Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017. Beal is the first ever Quad-City athlete to be named Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season and is only the third high school sophomore in history to be given that honor.
A banner hangs in the gymnasium at Rock Island High School recognizing Brea Beal as the Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season. Beal is the first ever Quad-City athlete to be named Ms. Basketball and is only the third high school sophomore in history to be given that honor. Scoring more than 1,200 points in so far in her career, Beal is ranked as one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation and is on pace to break almost every Western Big 6 Conference record by the time she graduates.
Rock Island High School sophomore Brea Beal listens as Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) reads a Congressional Record statement recognizing Beal for being named Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017.
Rock Island senior and South Carolina signee Brea Beal will graduate as one of the all-time basketball greats in the Quad-Cities. She has scored more than 2,600 points and never lost a Western Big Six Conference game in her career.
Beal
All-Metro girls basketball captain Brea Beal led Rock Island to a 31-2 record in her sophomore season by averaging 20.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.
Rock Island's Brea Beal grabs the defensive rebound away from United Township's Davi Buchanan during Thursday's regional final.
Brea Beal and the Rock Island Rocks will take their game across the country this season. The Rocks will play in Indianapolis, Louisville and Washington, D.C.
Rocky Island's Brea Beal gets a hug from coach Thad Hoover after he presented her and teammate Chrislyn Carr with basketballs to celebrate eclipsing 1,000 career points earlier this season. Beal was named first-team all-state by the Associated Press Thursday while Carr earned honorable mention honors.
Rock Island's Brea Beal shoots over Davenport North's Jinaya Houston, Saturday, January 7, 2017, during first half action of their game in the Iowa vs Illinois IHMVCU Shootout held at the Carver Center on the Augustana College campus in Rock Island.
Davenport North's Mariah Mayfield shoots against Rock Island's Brea Beal, Saturday, January 7, 2017, during first half action of their game in the Iowa vs Illinois IHMVCU Shootout held at the Carver Center on the Augustana College campus in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Brea Beal gets her hand on the ball as Davenport North's Paige Bradford tries to shoot in a game earlier this month. Rock Island and North are 1-2 again this week in the Metro Fab 5.
Rock Island's Brea Beal grabs the rebound away from Davenport North's Jinaya Houston on Saturday during the finale of last year's IHMVCU Shootout at the Carver Center in Rock Island. Beal and the Rocks take on Pleasant Valley in this year's finale Saturday at Wharton Field House.
Rock Island junior Brea Beal, one of the nation's top recruits, indicated her college decision is likely a good year away. “This year will be the year I gather all the schools I am really interested in, what I want to study, and then figure it out from there,” she said. “Next year, I will cut some things down.”
Moline's Alannah Crompton tries to drive on Rock Island's Brea Beal during a game earlier this season. The Rocks top the initial Metro Fab 5 rankings with an 8-0 record.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, left, and Davenport North's Jinaya Houston were co-captains of last year's Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team. The duo will face off Saturday night when the Rocks and Wildcats meet in the IHMVCU Shootout.
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) and teammate Justice Edell grab the rebound away from United Township's Ryleigh O'Brien on Thursday during the first half of a game at United Township High School.
Rock Island's Brea Beal picks up her dribble against United Township's Brandi LaFountaine last Thursday. Beal scored 24 points in the Rocks' 71-37 victory.
Rock Island's Brea Beal dribbles the ball during a game last season. Beal returns as the Rocks' leading scorer from last year at nearly 17 points per game.
Rock Island freshman Brea Beal hits a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Rocks' Western Big Six Conference opener against Moline earlier this year. Beal drained 66 3-pointers while shooting 43.4 percent from beyond the arc during her freshman campaign.
