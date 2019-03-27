Try 3 months for $3
031719-qct-spt-beal-010

Rock Island senior Brea Beal poses for a photo in the small gym at Rock Island High School, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

Rock Island senior Brea Beal has been named Illinois Ms. Basketball for the third consecutive year, joining WNBA and U.S. Olympic star Candace Parker as the second Illinois player to win for a third time.

Parker, who played at Naperville Central, won in 2002, '03 and '04.

Beal celebrates her honor on the same day she will play in the prestigious McDonald's All-American Games this afternoon at 4 (ESPN2).

The awards for Beal have come fast an furious this year including her third straight Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, third straight Associated Press and IBCA first-team All-State honors, Jordan Brand All-American Games participant, Jersey Mike's Naismith third-team All-American and first team Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American.

Beal led the Rocks to a 30-2 record this season averaging 24.8 points and 13.2 rebounds this season. She also averaged 4.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 blocks en route to breaking numerous school and Western Big 6 Conference records.

Belleville West senior E.J. Liddell is Mr. Basketball for the second straight year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags