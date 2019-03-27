Rock Island's Brea Beal reveals a University of South Carolina t-shirt to announce her decision to play for the Gamecocks during her signing c…

Beal scores 6 at McDonald's game

Rock Island senior Brea Beal left Wednesday's McDonald's All-American game with plenty of memories and, for good measure, her East team picked up an 83-68 win.

"That has to be the most fun I have ever had in my basketball career," Beal said following Wednesday's game in Atlanta. "Just to come out on the court and see all those people was great. Then, to see people from (the Quad-Cities) holding up signs for me. That was really cool."

Beal finished with six points, eight rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist. She made just two of nine shots and two of five free throws.

That didn't stop her from doing the other things. She had five offensive rebounds and three off the defensive glass. Beal also was noticeable on the defensive end, including a highlight play of the night with a block, rebound, drive the length of the court and layup with a foul.