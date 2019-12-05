Rock Island shuts down Galesburg girls

GALESBURG — For the first few games of this season, the Rock Island girls basketball team did not have anything to hang their hat on.
That has changed.
A suffocating defense kept Galesburg from ever getting into a rhythm as the Rocks rolled to a 53-39 Western Big Six Conference victory at John Thiel Gym on Thursday evening.
The Rocks (6-3, 1-1 WB6) held the Silver Streaks to 15 of 55 shooting from the field, three of those baskets coming in the closing minutes with the reserves in for both teams.
"We knew we were going to be a work in progress from the start," RI coach Henry Hall said. "We needed to find our niche, and I think we are getting there — our defense.
"We played great defense and we came into a very tough place to play with a great atmosphere and stood up to it all the way. We told our girls they would have some runs and make some shots, but we had to withstand that."
The Rocks did exactly that. Twice in the first half the Streaks hit 3-pointers that tied the game and had the home crowd rocking the gym. Twice the Rocks came back with an answer, the second a 9-0 run that put the Rocks ahead 23-14 and they never looked back.
You have free articles remaining.
The key to the run was the RI offense understanding that Galesburg's inside players could not stop senior Hannah Simmer. She scored almost at will in the paint, finishing with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds.
"Right now, we are just executing better than we did when we started 0-3," Simmer said. "It's mostly that we understand each other better now. You could tell everyone was comfortable with the ball. It was a great atmosphere and I love playing in that.
"I felt good from the start, and when I scored inside early I knew it was going to be a good night for me. For sure, our defense comes first and we were good in this one."
That defense started by shutting down Galesburg (4-3, 0-2) standout Riley Jenkins, who finished with eight points and got off just five shots.
"Jenkins is the head of the snake and if she gets going, they get going," Hall said. "We wanted to not let her get started and we did that as a team."
Added Simmer, "We knew we had to know where No. 3 was all the time, but we also knew we had to stop everyone. We did everything well except that stretch in the first quarter when they were getting every rebound. Coach yelled at us after the quarter to block out and stop tipping the ball."
The Rocks wound up out-rebounding the Streaks 40-29 with Simmer getting help from Jamyah Winter (seven rebounds), Emily Allison (six) and Brooklynn Larson (five).
Larson added 12 points and Winter 10 on a night when the Rocks had 15 assists (eight by Imari McDuffy) on 22 made baskets.
"We are really sharing the ball well," Hall said. "I think they got that from having Brea (Beal) as the go-to player. Now, we can go to anyone and our passing was good."