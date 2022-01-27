 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island slips past Rock Island Alleman 44-38
Rock Island slips past Rock Island Alleman 44-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Rock Island's direction just enough to squeeze past Rock Island Alleman 44-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Rock Island took on Lisle Benet on January 22 at Lisle Benet Academy. For a full recap, click here.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Rocks, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 44-38 fourth quarter, too.

