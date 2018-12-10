1. Rock Island (8-0)
The Rocks continue to be unbeaten in Western Big Six play over the last four seasons, beating Quincy 51-43 on Thursday, then beat Danville 74-40 on Saturday. Brea Beal had 27 points and 15 rebounds in the win over the Blue Devils, then Hannah Simmer led the Rocks with 19 points in the weekend win.
This week: Tuesday vs. Macomb; Thursday at Alleman; Saturday vs. Normal Community
2. North Scott (6-0)
The Lancers were tested somewhat last week, leading Muscatine by six points at halftime and Assumption by eight points after three quarters. Both times, the Lancers pulled away to double-digit wins. Presley Case averaged 19 points per game last week.
This week: Tuesday vs. Pleasant Valley; Friday at Bettendorf
3. Pleasant Valley (6-0)
The Spartans frustrated both their conference opponents last week, holding both Assumption and Burlington to single digits in the first half. PV is limiting its conference opponents to 25 points per game so far. Carli Spelhaug and Macy Beinborn are both averaging 17 points per game.
This week: Tuesday at North Scott; Friday vs. Davenport West
4. Bettendorf (6-0)
Bettendorf pulled away for a 59-46 win over Clinton then grabbed a 69-18 win over Davenport West. Emma Dennison is coming on for the Bulldogs, scoring 10 points in each of her last two games.
This week: Tuesday at Burlington; Friday vs. North Scott
5. Moline (6-4)
It was a tough stretch for the Maroons, who went 1-2 over the week but one loss came to undefeated Geneseo and the other came by one point to a 7-2 Rock Falls team. Moline's four losses have come to teams with a combined record of 33-3.
This week: Thursday at Galesburg; Friday vs. Richwoods