Rock Island storms back in fourth quarter to take down Moline

Wins aren’t always pretty.

The Rock Island girls basketball team trailed for 30 of the 32 minutes against Moline on Thursday at Wharton Field House. Rocky was 1 for 8 at the free throw line at halftime and ended the night shooting 36% from the floor.

Yet it was the Rocks that escaped with a 55-47 road victory to improve to 2-0 in Western Big 6 play — both wins coming in dramatic fashion.

Rock Island outscored Moline 19-5 in the fourth quarter, and in the WB6 opener against United Township, Rocky outscored the Panthers 25-6 in the final frame for a buzzer-beating victory.

Rock Island coach Henry Hall believes his team's ability to comeback late in games is due to the simple fact that they don’t quit.

“I don’t know what we are doing to start games, but we always believe in 32 minutes,” Hall said. “We will always play as hard as we can for 32 minutes. We understand that it’s not over until the horn goes off. We will never give up on each other and tonight it paid off.”

There were times when Rocky (5-3) looked defeated. Moline (1-5, 0-2 WB6) held a 37-29 lead late in the third quarter, but a switch to man defense at the start of the fourth changed the entire game.

The Maroons ended the night with 28 turnovers, seven of which were steals by Rocky’s Kayla Rice.

“We have a lot of youth handling the ball, so it was good learning experience, but Rock Island sped us up and we turned the ball over quite a bit,” Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. “They took advantage. Kayla Rice is a good player. She’s good on offense, but she may be better on defense.”

The senior guard charged a Rocky comeback that took most of the fourth quarter to complete. Shots were hard to find, but Erriea Bea and Mariyah MacQueen each stepped up for the Rocks and combined for 20 points. Bea had a stretch in the fourth where she had a personal 7-0 run before she fouled out of the game.

McQueen knocked down her third 3 of the game to put Rocky ahead 48-47 with 1:57 to go — its first lead since the second quarter — but it was Rice that sealed the deal.

She had three steals in the final two minutes and scored five points in the final 90 seconds to extend Rocky’s lead to eight. Rice finished with a game-high 19 points.

“Defense wins games in our perspective,” Rice said. “We switched to man and finally started to guard, and that’s the same thing we did against UT. Our defense wasn’t the best in the beginning, but that’s our game. That’s how we score points.”

After Rock Island took the lead with 1:57 to go, five straight Moline turnovers didn’t allow the Maroons to even attempt a shot to tie or take the lead.

“Kayla is just so good at both ends,” Hall said. “She amazes me how she will come down and even if she shoots an air ball, the next three plays will be steal, 3 and layup. She’s just a great player. We will ride her coattails and everyone else will join in.”

Moline had the lead on the scoreboard for 30 minutes. Sam Veto dropped 18 points and Paige Melton added 13 and kept the Maroons breathing despite multiple Moline possessions ending in traveling calls or passes thrown away. Veto also grabbed 11 boards and had two steals.

“Sam had a great week of practice and started to be more assertive, which carried over into the game,” Ritchie said. “And Paige has been solid all year. I can’t say enough about her. We had her guard (Rice) and her offense didn’t suffer."

Moline has been plagued by its youth in its first two WB6 losses against Rock Island (2-0) and Galesburg (2-0), but Ritchie believes his team is on the cusp of getting over the hump.

"We're so close, we just have to put a full 32 minutes together," Ritchie said. "We have a lot of sophomores playing and they're learning on the job after losing six seniors, but I like our talent. We just have to keep working to make it a good basketball team."