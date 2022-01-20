Rock Island survives fourth quarter scare against Moline at Wharton

Moline clawed its way back to cut a 17-point deficit to two points in the final minute, but turnovers, a recurring problem all night for the Maroons, reared their ugly head at the worst time.
Moline senior guard Kadence Tatum had the ball with 10 seconds left with the Maroons trailing Rock Island by two, but when she was met by Rocky defenders just past half-court, Tatum went into the contact but wasn’t able to draw a whistle.
Tatum lost control of the ball as she fell down on the court, with two Rocky defenders on top of her, and Rock Island recovered for the game-sealing stop.
A couple trips to the free throw line sealed Rock Island’s 50-44 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Moline at Wharton Field House in an instant classic to add to the rivalry's history books.
“It was a hustle play and both teams went after the ball,” Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. “Unfortunately, (Tatum) was on the bottom and someone on top landed on her head and bounced her on the floor. She got the bad end of that, but she plays tough. She will bounce back and be alright.”
Rock Island forced 21 turnovers, but also committed 21, in a wild game that Rocky had to survive after leading by double digits for a majority of the contest.
“I was just really not understanding what we were doing on either end of the court (in the fourth quarter),” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “I think we got complacent because we had the lead and thought we were going to extend it, but we stopped making shots. We made some clutch shots at the end though, thank God. It wasn’t the prettiest game.”
Along with turning the ball over at a high rate, the Maroons also struggled from the charity stripe. Moline shot 16-29 (55%) from the line.
“We have been down before, these are some tough and gritty girls, but the free throw situation hurt us,” Ritchie said. “We missed 13 free throws and lost by six.”
From the start, it was clear this wasn’t going to be the cleanest game of basketball.
At the first mask timeout, there were just as many fouls and one more turnover than points as both teams deployed scrappy defenses on their biggest rival.
By the end of the first quarter there were 12 total fouls and 14 combined turnovers. Both teams were in the bonus 13 seconds into the second quarter.
They each also struggled mightily shooting from the field in the first half. Rocky shot 8 of 30 and Moline was 3 of 19. A majority of the Maroons’ points in the first half came from the free throw line (8-11).
“I felt like I was at a future Lady Rocks and future Maroons game there for a minute,” Hall said jokingly. “But that’s just the competitiveness of it. Players were getting nervous and tense on both sides, and I get it. Both teams played hard, and we knew they were going to. We are just happy to get out of here with a win.”
Rock Island's Bri Stewart shined in the second quarter. The senior forward drew contact in the paint twice, hitting all four free throws. She also knocked down two shots to lead all scorers with eight points at the break.
Moline took a 15-14 lead with 5:19 to go in the second quarter, but Rock Island went on a 12-0 scoring run as turnovers, missed shots and bad passes contributed to the Maroons not scoring for the rest of the half.
Emily Allison had just two points at half, but the senior guard was a physical presence on the defensive end and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
Kayla Rice had seven quick points by making three of her first four shots to begin the second half to extend the Rocks’ lead to 33-16 before Moline’s Tatum made the first shot from the field for the Maroons in almost eight minutes.
Moline used that to go on an 11-3 run to cut the lead to nine points heading into the fourth quarter. Tatum had five points in the third. After making just three shots in the first half, Moline made four in the third quarter and earned stops defensively.
""I thought our defense was really good," Ritchie said. "When the shots aren't falling, the defensive end is all you got to try and create easier possession on offense."
The Maroons’ momentum continued into the fourth, but missed shots and turnovers continued to plague Moline. Stout defense and a couple baskets allowed the Maroons to cut the lead to six points in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but the Rocks made their free throws to seal it.
“I thought defensively we were really good,” Hall said. “We took them out of their offense, but foul trouble didn’t help. We went into zone, but I felt like our zone was better, but we stopped rebounding in the fourth quarter and Moline started making shots. But, we won. I’m not disappointed at all.”
Moline ended the night 13-40 from the field, but outscored the Rocks in the second half.
"It was a tight rivalry game and we knew the fierceness they were going to come with us at … but we dealt with it," Hall said.
Rice finished with a game-high 15 points and Stewart finished with 10. Moline’s Tatum finished with a team-high 13 points.
The Rocks will return to the court at 2:30 Saturday against Benet Academy. Moline will play next at 1 p.m. Saturday against Loyola Academy.