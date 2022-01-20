Rock Island survives fourth quarter scare against Moline at Wharton

“I felt like I was at a future Lady Rocks and future Maroons game there for a minute,” Hall said jokingly. “But that’s just the competitiveness of it. Players were getting nervous and tense on both sides, and I get it. Both teams played hard, and we knew they were going to. We are just happy to get out of here with a win.”

Rock Island's Bri Stewart shined in the second quarter. The senior forward drew contact in the paint twice, hitting all four free throws. She also knocked down two shots to lead all scorers with eight points at the break.

Moline took a 15-14 lead with 5:19 to go in the second quarter, but Rock Island went on a 12-0 scoring run as turnovers, missed shots and bad passes contributed to the Maroons not scoring for the rest of the half.

Emily Allison had just two points at half, but the senior guard was a physical presence on the defensive end and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Kayla Rice had seven quick points by making three of her first four shots to begin the second half to extend the Rocks’ lead to 33-16 before Moline’s Tatum made the first shot from the field for the Maroons in almost eight minutes.