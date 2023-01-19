Rock Island's defense, Rice key Rocks to win over Moline

You can only hold Rock Island High School senior basketball player Kayla Rice back for so long.

After a scoreless first quarter against Moline on Thursday night, Rice began to heat up.

Rice scored 19 of her game-high 23 points in the middle quarters of the Rocks’ 50-33 Western Big 6 Conference home win over the Maroons to help move the Rocks into a tie for first place with Galesburg, Geneseo and Quincy.

After the Rocks (14-10, 6-3 Big 6) led 29-18 at halftime, Rice scored 11 of her team’s 13 points in the third quarter to build a 42-25 lead after three.

Rock Island coach Henry Hall said the team adjusted to Moline’s defense to help get Rice going. She finished 7 of 8 at the free-throw line, as well.

“We did tell her at halftime to be a little more aggressive and try to get to the rim,” Hall said. “The jump shots weren’t falling in the first half and she tried to be more aggressive going to the rim and that was good.”

With neither team able to make shots consistently, defense made a big difference. The Rocks shot just 17 of 64 (27%) and Moline was 10 of 51 (20%). Rocky forced 14 turnovers and limited itself to eight.

“They were in it,” Hall said. “We just had to start going to the basket more, and be a little bit more patient on that defensive end. I thought that was the key for us tonight for sure.”

The Rocks are finding their groove in their lineup with girls getting healthy and rotations getting figured out.

“We’re playing better and better, and that’s what we want to do,” Hall said.

Tamiah Jamison had eight points, KaZaria Bell had six and Amayah Jackson had four off the bench. The sophomore Jackson provides a spark off the bench and gets after it on defense.

“Super, super athletic,” Hall said of Jackson. “She’s going to be a good one. But we put her in and she understands that she’s going to come in and play defense and cause havoc and be long and she did all those things today. I’m really excited about her.”

The Rocks’ defense helped limit Sam Veto to four points, but she had four blocks and 12 rebounds. Nailah Anders led Moline (4-18, 2-7 Big 6) with nine points and Malaysia Jones-Collier had eight.

“We wanted to lock in on defense,” Hall said. “We’re in the bottom half of (Big 6) defense. That’s not a normal Rock Island thing, so take a little pride in that now and I think that’s helped.

“Offense will come. We can win games not making shots and still guarding people.”

Hall's team remains right in the thick of a conference title.

“We want to take care of business,” Hall said, “and take one game at a time. We’re getting healthy and things are working out a little better now.”

Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said Rice is great on offense but her defense is even better. She sped up the Maroons and they were taking shots too early, according to the coach.

“We played pretty well in stretches, stretches we looked really good, we’re just trying to make those stretches longer and longer,” Ritchie said. “We’re taking some growing pains.”

Hall said it’s hard playing against Ritchie, his longtime friend, but winning the rivalry takes precedence.

“It’s not a fun hour-and-a-half, but I love him still and we’ll be best friends forever,” Hall said, “but we’ve got to do what we got to do.”